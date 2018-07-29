Listen Live Sports

Pope: Leftovers are food for thought, not waste

July 29, 2018
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says leftover grub should serve as food for thought instead of getting thrown out.

Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that people should “examine their conscience” about what to do with leftovers. He suggested using them for another meal or donating them.

Francis said: “I’m thinking of people who are hungry and how many leftovers we throw away.”

The 81-year-old pope recommended asking grandparents for recipes that use leftovers. He often praises the elderly for their wisdom.

Francis said everyone should think about what happens to food leftover from big lunches and dinners.

If they do, he says the clear next step is to “cook them up again or donate them to whoever can eat them, who’s in need.”

