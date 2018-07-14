Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Pranksters plant Wyoming city’s flower pots with real pot

July 14, 2018 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming city has discovered its potted plants have literally gone to pot.

Officials in Powell believe pranksters planted marijuana seeds in city-owned flower pots this spring, leading unsuspecting city workers to water and care for them.

The Powell Tribune reports city Parks and Recreation staff noticed the unauthorized greenery late last month while watering the pots, including one not far from the police station.

Parks Superintendent Del Barton says workers pulled two plants on June 29 and took them to police. Another was found a couple days later. Barton says workers suspect there may be others.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Police Chief Roy Eckerdt believes the clandestine cultivating is “somebody’s sense of humor.” After learning about the “weeds” in the city pots, he quickly checked the planters in front of the police station.

___

Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington