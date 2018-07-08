Listen Live Sports

Searchers find body of man who disappeared on July 4

July 8, 2018 6:02 pm
 
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a 24-year-old Virginia man who went missing in a Tennessee lake while swimming on the July 4 holiday.

The body of Hector Guillermo Mercado Perez was found Saturday night in Douglas Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports a diver with the Jefferson County Rescue Squad recovered the body around 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Officials did not confirm what caused his death.

Perez, from Norton, Virginia, went missing while on a pontoon boot. Witnesses on the boat said that he swam several feet away from the boat and began to struggle. A male passenger attempted to rescue him.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

