State police increase patrols for Independence Day holiday

July 4, 2018 8:22 am
 
< a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State police have increased patrols on Virginia roads for the busy Independence Day holiday.

Virginia police have joined law enforcement around the country for Operation C.A.R.E., Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. It’s a state-sponsored national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.

During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative, Virginia state troopers cited more than 10,000 speeders and nearly 2,700 reckless drivers. They also cited more than 300 people for child seat violations and nearly 1,000 people for failing to wear their seat belts.

Troopers also arrested 115 drunken drivers during the 2017 holiday period.

