Swiss authorities ban fireworks as heatwave parches Europe

July 25, 2018 11:47 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities have banned people from lighting fireworks in large parts of the country because of concerns about forest fires following weeks of dry weather.

Chur, the capital of the southern canton (state) of Grisons, said Wednesday it would cancel its traditional fireworks display on Switzerland’s Aug. 1 national holiday.

Other cantons have also warned people not to use fireworks near wooded areas.

Like much of Europe, the Alpine nation has been experiencing unusually hot and dry weather in recent months.

The Federal Office of Meteorology said Switzerland saw the lowest amount of rainfall during the April to July period since 1921. Compared to the long-term average, the country lacks the equivalent of two months’ rain.

It said current weather is likely typical of future summers due to climate change.

