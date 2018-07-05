Listen Live Sports

Virginia school officials reject student’s sex assault claim

July 5, 2018 8:36 am
 
VIENNA, Va. (AP) — School authorities in Virginia are being accused of failing to take sex assault seriously after a teenager reported she was attacked by fellow student during a band trip.

The Washington Post reports that the 17-year-old recent graduate of Oakton High School and her parents are accusing Fairfax County Public Schools officials of failing to adequately investigate her complaints that the boy put a blanket over her on the bus and then molested and penetrated her against her will. The girl says the boy should have been punished, but instead, she was the one who suffered.

A school board lawyer says what the teenager described last year was merely “sexual activity,” not an assault.

District spokesman John Torre says they do take allegations of Title IX violations seriously.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

