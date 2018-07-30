Listen Live Sports

Yemen officials: Gunmen kill intel officer in city of Aden

July 30, 2018 4:20 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say armed men riding on a motorcycle have gunned down a senior intelligence officer in the southern port city of Aden.

The security officials say Col. Nasser Makrij was killed on Sunday while walking on a street near his home in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Makrij was the chief intelligence officer at Aden airport. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Since March 2015, the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has been waging a war against Yemen’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen.

The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 people.

