Catholic priest says life in danger for criticizing Duterte

August 27, 2018 1:51 am
 
< a min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who was one of the earliest critics of the Philippine president’s deadly crackdown on drugs has gone into hiding due to what he says were signs he’s being targeted by motorcycle-riding hitmen.

The Rev. Amado Picardal said Monday that he has gone into a “more secure location” and out of the public view after workers in a Catholic monastery that he visits in central Cebu city reported seeing motorcycle-riding men watching the compound, including a pair who asked for his whereabouts.

Picardal, who has helped document alleged extrajudicial killings under Duterte’s campaign when Duterte was still a city mayor, says he will continue criticizing the killings and is willing to testify if asked by the International Criminal Court, where a complaint against Duterte is being examined.

