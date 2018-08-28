Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Families mark 30th anniversary of Ramstein air show disaster

August 28, 2018 4:13 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Survivors and the families of those killed during a 1988 air show at the U.S. Air Base in Ramstein are commemorating the 30th anniversary of the aviation disaster in Germany.

A religious ceremony was planned Tuesday to remember the 70 people who died when three Italian stunt planes collided on Aug. 28, 1988.

One of the planes crashed into a crowd of spectators, injuring more than 1,000 people. Hundreds of people at the show suffered life-changing burns.

Relatives and survivors will also be allowed to visit the normally off-limits air base.

