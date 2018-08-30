Listen Live Sports

Houston Zoo black bears Belle, Willow get expanded exhibit

August 30, 2018 9:04 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — North American black bears named Belle and Willow have more room to roam at the Houston Zoo.

The expanded exhibit opens to the public Friday featuring the bears that arrived in Houston in 2013 after the cubs were founding rummaging for food behind a restaurant in California. Authorities believe the bears were orphaned and could be siblings.

The updated Houston Zoo complex means about 6,000 square feet (557.41 square meters) of room for the black bears — triple the size of the previous site. The bears, at about 300 pounds (136.08 kilograms) each, also have three pools, more trees and two caves to enjoy.

Generator curator Kevin Hodge says the Houston Zoo, for now, has no plans to add more black bears.

