Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Kayaker dies after hitting debris, overturning on river

August 10, 2018 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Officials say a kayaker died after hitting debris in a Maryland river and overturning.

Natural Resources Police tweeted Thursday that say 58-year-old Patrick Waldron of Thurmont, an experienced kayaker, was on the Monocacy River with four others when they hit debris. Everyone was wearing life jackets and made it to shore.

The Frederick News-Post reports that Natural Resources Police Lt. Charles Fawley says Waldron was able to speak at first, but he became unresponsive. His companions began CPR as rescue crews worked to reach the isolated area, but he was pronounced dead after they arrived. An autopsy is planned Friday.

Fawley says the water level was elevated following recent heavy rains in the region, but there were no warnings advising people to stay off the river on Thursday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington