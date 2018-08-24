Listen Live Sports

Koreas begin second round of tearful family reunions

August 24, 2018 4:42 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Elderly North and South Koreans are weeping and embracing each other as a second round of temporary reunions begins of family members separated for decades by the Korean War.

More than 300 South Koreans traveled to the North’s Diamond Mountain resort on Friday for three days of meetings with their long-lost relatives. Earlier this week, about 200 other South Koreans went to the scenic resort for similar reunions.

During Friday’s meetings, an 85-year-old North Korean woman wearing a traditional hanbok dress sobbed while touching the face of her 100-year-old sister from South Korea.

Two silver-haired brothers in their 80s also wept while surrounded by other relatives.

This week’s reunions were arranged as the rival Koreas take various steps aimed at improving ties.

