Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Old stone buildings and trendy cafes: The port city of Jaffa

August 6, 2018 9:12 am
 
JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Israel’s port city of Jaffa is an ancient place. The port is even mentioned in the Biblical story of Jonah and that massive sea creature.

Today it is one unified city with Tel Aviv, which was founded in 1909. Both Jews and Arabs live in Jaffa, and that’s reflected in the flavors of the neighborhood.

Visitors will find a luxury hotel, the Setai, built out of a Crusader fortress that was later a prison and police station. Glass towers and modern apartment complexes rise amid Jaffa’s old white stone buildings.

For tourists, must-sees include Jaffa’s famous flea market and hummus cafes. Another popular spot is the old port. The port is still used by local fishermen but it also offers seafood restaurants, shops and entertainment.

