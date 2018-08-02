Listen Live Sports

Passengers shaken when brakes fail on pirate ship ride

August 2, 2018
 
WEST MIFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Several people became nauseous after brakes failed on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park near Pittsburgh, and crews were unable to stop it for 10 minutes.

The ride at Kennywood Park swings like a pendulum from left to right and up and down. Passengers were stuck swinging Wednesday before workers could engage a secondary braking system.

EMT’s were on hand to help any riders who became sick once the ride stopped. No injuries have been reported.

The park says the pirate ship is 35 years old and has a good safety record.

