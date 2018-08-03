Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Rhino rams, pursues SUV at zoo park in central Mexico

August 3, 2018 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A rhinoceros chased and repeatedly rammed a small sport utility vehicle carrying visitors at a zoo park in central Mexico, according to a video posted by a man in a car just behind.

Josue Fernando Gonzalez Aguilar was visiting the Africam Safari in the central state of Puebla on July 30 when he noticed the rhino trotting at a group of zebras. Families tour the park in their cars, while the animals roam freely.

But then the rhino took an interest in a small black SUV, repeatedly ramming its bumpers and seemingly attacking the vehicle’s tires.

The video shows the rhino following the SUV as it tries to escape, continuing to ram its back bumper.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Gonzalez Aguilar said Friday park employees on foot tried to control or distract the animal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington