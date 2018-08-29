Listen Live Sports

Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart

August 29, 2018 11:30 am
 
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A woman shopping for groceries says she was surprised to find a snake on her shopping cart while picking out produce at a New York supermarket.

Laura Walitsky says she was at Wegmans in Pittsford on Monday evening when her daughter spotted the hitchhiking reptile wrapped on the bottom of her cart. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the woman then walked the cart outside and had her daughter tell customer service there was a snake on it.

Walitsky was able to flag down two employees who removed the snake and placed it in a nearby wooded area. A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement that “this was an isolated incident.”

Biology professor Bradley Cosentino identified the pictured snake as a non-venomous milk snake, a common snake species.

