Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Two-day memorial ends for victims of Thai boat tragedy

August 23, 2018 10:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — A two-day memorial observance in Thailand for a group of 47 Chinese visitors who died when their tour boat sank in bad weather has concluded with a candlelight ceremony.

Thursday’s mass merit-making included a prayer session led by a Buddhist monk, meditation and shared vegetarian meals.

Two tour boats sank off Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket on July 5. Tourists from one boat were rescued, while the sinking of the double-decker tour boat Phoenix left 47 Chinese tourists dead.

Visitors to Thailand from China totaled more than 9.8 million people in 2017, constituting the largest share by country of a record 35.38 million foreign tourists in all.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American