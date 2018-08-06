Listen Live Sports

Virginia family returns from trip, finds man’s body in yard

August 6, 2018 7:50 am
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man’s dead body in their yard.

The Free Lance-Star reports that 48-year-old Scott Mattice discovered the body next to his family’s front porch Sunday morning, when he went to get the mower. He says the family had noticed a smell when they returned from Virginia Beach, but weren’t initially sure what it was.

Kerrie Mattice said they had got a note from the sheriff’s office that a vehicle had crashed into the ditch in front of their house Thursday, but it’s unclear whether that was related to the man’s death.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Capt. C.A. Carey confirmed the discovery of the body, but says the cause of death and identity is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

