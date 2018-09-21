Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

21 killed as Indonesia bus plunges into ravine

September 8, 2018 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say 21 people were killed when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s main Java island.

The bus was carrying a group of employees from a private company from the West Java province town of Bogor to a tourist destination in West Java’s Sukabumi district when the accident happened Saturday.

A spokesman at Pelabuhanratu hospital, Taufik, who uses one name, said that in addition to the 21 dead, the nine others aboard the bus were seriously injured.

Local police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said the bus plunged into the 30-meter (98-foot) -deep ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp inclines.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise