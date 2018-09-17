Listen Live Sports

Authorities pull globe, not honey pot, from bear cub’s head

September 17, 2018 7:16 pm
 
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A bear cub in Wisconsin had a Winnie the Pooh moment, but it wasn’t a honey pot that got stuck on its head. It was a hard plastic globe.

Authorities rescued the cub Sunday after a passer-by spotted it near Balsam Lake with the mother bear nearby.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office used a squad car to keep the mother away while authorities and two bear hunters worked on the globe as the cub was contained in a net.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brent Waak (wahk) says the thick globe resisted pliers, tin snips and pruning shears. It finally slipped off after bolt cutters were used.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the rescue on its Facebook page .

Waak says it’s unknown where the cub got the apparently ornamental globe.

