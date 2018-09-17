Listen Live Sports

Glacier park re-opens scenic roadway to private vehicles

September 17, 2018 2:44 pm
 
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials have re-opened the full length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to private vehicle traffic as crews work to contain the fire that closed it.

The National Park Service closed the west side of the scenic highway on Aug. 12 due to a lightning-caused fire on the northwest side of Lake McDonald.

The road from Apgar to Logan Pass was re-opened to shuttle traffic two weeks ago.

The fire has burned nearly 23 square miles (59 square kilometers) of land and 13 homes and forced the closure of Lake McDonald Lodge for the season. Officials say up to a half inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell on the fire Sunday. It is 35 percent contained.

Park officials say Logan Pass access will close on or before Oct. 15.

