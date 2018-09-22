Listen Live Sports

Hawaii authorities find body of missing Maryland newlywed

September 22, 2018 1:10 pm
 
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say they found the body of a Maryland hiker who went missing while he was celebrating his honeymoon on Molokai island.

Maui County officials say 27-year-old Stephen Kramar’s body was found Friday in an area called Pia Gulch, about a half-mile (805 meters) northeast of the Wavecrest Resort.

The body was positively identified by Kramar’s family members.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

Kramar and his wife, Jeffanie, were in Hawaii celebrating their honeymoon after getting married Sept. 8 in Virginia.

Kramar set on a hike on Monday, hoping to chart a trail to make sure it was safe enough for his wife. He sent her a text later that day saying he was on his way back, but never made it back.

