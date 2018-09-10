Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Man buys Slim Jims for his dog, lottery ticket, wins $10M

September 10, 2018 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man will be living large thanks to his decision to buy some Slim Jims for his dog.

New York Lottery officials say Monday that 73-year-old Dale Farrand recently won the $10 million prize on a Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

The Fort Edward man says he bought a $30 ticket at a local Cumberland Farms convenience store while buying Slim Jims snacks for his dog Boots.

He scratched the ticket in his car and realized he was a winner. Farrand says he drove straight home and had his wife check the ticket for him.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Farrand will receive a lump-sum payment of $6.7 million after required withholdings.

He says he’ll use the windfall to pay off his mortgage, make home improvements and help his children and grandchildren.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries