Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Mountain lion visits Colorado motel but doesn’t stay long

September 18, 2018 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A mountain lion has been caught on surveillance camera dashing to the doorstep of a Colorado motel office, venturing toward the open doorway and then wandering away.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay says nobody was hurt in the Sept. 9 encounter.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Tuesday the lion approached the Foot of the Mountain Motel on Boulder’s west side. Just after entering the camera’s view, the lion pauses, as if startled. Clay says that was when the lion spotted motel guests with a dog on a leash.

Clay says the guests and their dog returned to their room and there was no trouble.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In August, a mountain lion entered a Boulder home and killed a house cat, and another was tranquilized and relocated from under a porch.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation