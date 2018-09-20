Listen Live Sports

Police: Woman stabbed while running was likely random target

September 20, 2018 6:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say an avid runner who was killed in a residential neighborhood in the nation’s capital after recently getting engaged was likely a random target.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tells news outlets the stabbing of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez was likely random, but an investigation is ongoing. Police say the Georgetown alumnae was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night and managed to stumble into a nearby restaurant for help.

Newsham says bystanders called 911 and Martinez was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries. FiscalNote, Inc. tweeted Wednesday that Martinez was the technology company’s chief of staff. Martinez’s family released a statement Wednesday asking for privacy to mourn Martinez, who had gotten engaged last week.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of a suspect.

