Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Woman faces critical injuries after fall at Rumney Rocks

September 1, 2018 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) — A Virginia woman faces life-threatening injuries after a fall at a New Hampshire climbing area.

New Hampshire’s fish and game department says that Ashley Alford fell while climbing at Rumney Rocks Friday afternoon. Conservation officers answered a call for help from local fire departments who carried Alford out of the woods.

A helicopter brought Alford to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. New Hampshire state police and the U.S. Forest Service also provided assistance.

The department has not provided additional details on the fall.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US