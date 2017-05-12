Reorganization order creates low morale, hurts mission, federal managers say

When President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March calling for government agencies to prepare for a major reorganization, federal managers braced for the possible elimination of programs, and perhaps entire agencies to satisfy the president’s goal of making the government more efficient and effective.

Now, as they put together their individual restructuring solutions, agency leaders have expressed doubt about the process. And while many complain about the uncertainty a reorganization could bring, a survey of those leaders by the Partnership for Public Service indicates most do not plan to leave their agencies or alter their dedication to the mission.

The comments were made in an online survey conducted in April by the Partnership of 620 federal managers, representing a cross-section of leadership levels at 50 different agencies.

“It was a mixed message,” said Tom Fox, the Partnership’s Vice President for Leadership and Innovation. “About two-thirds of respondents reported low morale, and the same percentage said the new administration has actually had a negative impact on their ability to fulfill their agency’s mission.”

Fox, speaking on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, said much of that dissatisfaction can be explain by the natural disruption that occurs with the change of administration. “But some of it is reflective of uncertainty and doubt with some of the proposals that have come out like the budget proposal and reorganization order.”

Fox said one thing the survey showed was the effect the president’s hiring freeze had. “It’s something that could have an impact in the short term, and it’s something that is consistently occurring in every transition and administration change that occurs,” he said. The hiring freeze, imposed when Trump took office in January, was rescinded in April, about the time the survey was conducted.

Despite their concerns, Fox said the survey of managers showed an overwhelming determination to work with the prospect of change. “A large number, nearly 80-percent of the respondents, said they planned to stay with their agency over the next year, largely as a result of their commitment to the missions of their agencies and the important work that they know their agencies are doing,” Fox said.

Fox’s advice to federal managers worried about the future of their agencies and their own careers —get involved. “Those going through reorganization (process) can benefit from your experience,” he said, adding those in leadership positions should look for every opportunity to make an impact.

Among the unknowns for career managers during an administration change is wondering about the arrival of a new appointee. Fox said planning for the new arrival will help provide much needed assistance they’ll need to succeed.

“It’s important to ask what would be most helpful to the new political leader coming in to make the transition as seamless as possible. (Ask) who are the right people to talk to, what sorts of programs do they need to know about and how can you simplify the material so that, at least in the short term, they can accelerate their path to productivity before diving more deeply to the issues at hand,” Fox said.

“What I’m hearing from (career managers) is that when they have a chance to meet new political appointees, the uncertainty declines,” Fox said. “As long as both parties enter into the conversation with an open mind and with a real desire and appetite to make sure the transition is effective is a good starting point.”

Acting managers should be pro-active

When appointees from the previous administration leave, career manages are regularly called upon to fill those position in “acting” roles. But they may feel reticent to make decisions they fear will be overturned when the new boss arrives.

“Often times, career managers view their roles simply as stewards. And that’s understandable, especially when there’s as much tumult as there is in the current transition,” Fox said. He encouraged those in acting roles to use the authority they have.

Fox’s comments are echoed by law professor Anne Joseph O’Connell at the University of California, Berkeley, who said acting leaders should feel they are more than “substitute teachers,” lacking authority to do anything. “Knowing you’re not in line for the big job when the new political appointee arrives doesn’t mean you’re less committed to the job than the chosen one,” she said.

Also appearing on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, O’Connell said interim leaders can be quite effective. “We saw this in the Obama administration. (He) made fewer nominations for top agency jobs, relied more heavily on acting officials, and some of those officials led some pretty big actions,” she said.

O’Connell cited the work of Vanita Gupta as acting head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division before the arrival of new Attorney General Jeff Sessions. She said Gupta provided guidance regarding transgender students, dealt with injustices within the Baltimore Police Department, and more. O’Connell said Gupta pressed on, even though she had no idea what would come of her work when Sessions took over. Sessions had been a vocal critic of the Civil Rights Division and what he called its “War on Police.”

For O’Connell, it’s more important get the job done rather than worry about job titles.

History shows we can expect more acting leaders in the future. Writing for the Brookings Institution, O’Connell said leadership voids caused by the appointment process have grown over the years, and that a surprising number of political nominations (22 percent) don’t succeed.

“I expect around five percent of President Trump’s initial nominations will be withdrawn or returned to the White House. We have already seen two formal withdrawals, those of Andrew Puzder and Vincent Viola. Returns will come later. The failure rate should increase after the first year, to over 10 percent. To be sure, some of those returned nominations will ultimately produce confirmations, but at some delay,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell predicted by the August recess, the numbers will not going to look as dire as recent press reports suggest.

On the other hand, O’Connell said President Trump may also choose to hold back on making some nominations.

“He prefers a smaller government ideologically and presumably likes smaller organizations to manage from his private sector experience,” she said. He may also soon realize that the process is hard and long, and will be even more so if Democrats regain control of the Senate.” She suggests President Trump could follow President Barack Obama in submitting fewer nominations than his predecessors, relying on acting officials to fill the roles.