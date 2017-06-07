GSA to reorg TTS into acquisition service; new FAS commissioner named

The General Services Administration is planning a major reorganization by moving the Technology Transformation Service into the Federal Acquisition Service.

An internal memo obtained by Federal News Radio details the move and the congressional notification.

“To date, both FAS and TTS have produced laudable results, and the Trump administration is seeking even greater success requiring the efforts of a larger and diversified organization. Consistent with this vision, I notified Congress of my intent to reorganize GSA by moving the TTS organizationally into FAS,” wrote acting GSA Administrator Tim Horne in an email to staff. “The move will allow GSA to continue to support the missions of both organizations while achieving greater impact and results.”

Additionally, Horne announced GSA was shifting the FAS Commissioner position to become political and named Alan Thomas as the new head.

Thomas previously served in a variety of positions throughout a 23-year career in government and industry, including as program manager at the Department of Defense and senior positions in industry.

Horne said Thomas brings technology and business experience and is knowledgeable about GSA and FAS as well as the private sector.

Thomas will replace Tom Sharpe, who has been FAS commissioner since 2012. It’s unclear from the memo if Sharpe is leaving GSA, retiring or moving to a new position in GSA or government.

GSA confirmed the move in a press release and said Thomas will join the organization in the coming weeks.

Horne said Kevin Youel Page, the deputy FAS commissioner, will remain deputy commissioner overseeing FAS operations while Rob Cook, the head of TTS, will become deputy commissioner and remain director of the service.

“By placing all of the offices focused on government modernization into the same organization, GSA will be better able to leverage its expertise and assets in support of the White House and its Office of American Innovation,” Horne wrote.

Roger Waldron, the president of the Coalition for Government Procurement, said in a statement that the industry association looks forward to meeting the new FAS commissioner.

“Our members welcome the opportunity to have an exchange of ideas with the new commissioner about streamlining acquisition practices to enhance the value of the FAS, MAS, and GWAC programs,” Waldron said.