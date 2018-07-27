Listen Live Sports

Episode 10: Bridging the gap between IT and healthcare

Episode 10: Bridging the gap between IT and healthcare

Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

As marketers strive to ensure their marketing campaigns are resonating with their federal prospects and customers and it’s important that they map to the Mission of Government.  This is especially true with agencies that are focused on Health IT initiatives.

If you are just entering the health IT market or have been marketing to agencies focused on Health IT for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your company’s awareness within federal Health IT.

In this episode of Market Chat! you will learn all about the Federal Health IT market.  We will talk bridging the gap between IT and Healthcare.  Apply what you’ll learn from this episode of Market Chat to make better marketing and sales decisions and increase your company’s visibility within the federal Health IT market.

  1. What is Health IT and why should government sales and marketers market to them?
  2. What Health IT topics are of most interest to buyers and how to ensure your Health IT messaging will resonate.
  3. What are marketing best practices when ensuring your company’s Health IT solutions are top of mind with your audience?
  4. If you are just entering the health IT market what is the best the way to increase your awareness?
  5. Where do Health IT buyers go for IT information? Events? Case Studies? Email?  Social Media?

Apply what you’ll learn from this Market Chat to make better decisions and increase your company’s government win probability with Health IT focused agencies.

Panel of experts

  • Amy Caro

    Health IT Expert and Partner, Deep Water Point

    More
  • Julie Murphy

    Partner & SVP, Public Relations, Sage Communications

    More
  • Lou Anne Brossman

    President and Founder, Government Marketing University

    More
  • Steve Watkins

    Chief Content Officer, Government Marketing University

    More
About Government Marketing University:

Government Marketing University is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. More than 60 experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media and sales — are contributing their knowledge to a unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University will offer training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place. For more information about Government Marketing University, visit http://www.governmentmarketinguniversity.com/

