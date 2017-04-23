Sports Listen

Blogger found stabbed to death in the Maldives

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 6:08 am < a min read
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in the Maldives say they’re investigating the stabbing death of a prominent blogger and social media activist.

Police said in a statement that Yameen Rasheed was found Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in a house in the capital, Male. He died at a hospital.

The motive for his killing was not immediately known.

Rasheed was an advocate of human rights and freedom of speech. He discussed politics and other social issues on the internet, including health, migrant labor rights and policing. He was a friend of journalist Ahmed Rilwan, who went missing in 2014 after being abducted, and has been in the forefront in the campaign to locate him.

