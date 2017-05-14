Gunmen attack, rob journalists in Mexico’s Guerrero state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican media reports say a group of journalists were attacked by about 100 armed men and robbed of their equipment in the southern state of Guerrero.

La Jornada newspaper says two of its employees were among the seven accosted while covering a security operation in San Miguel Totolapan on Saturday.

La Jornada says they were traveling in two SUVs when they were intercepted by the gunmen and relieved of cameras, cellphones, personal effects and one of the vehicles.

The attackers roughed up some of the journalists and threatened to burn them and the SUVs before letting them leave in the second vehicle.

Mexico is one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists, with at least 40 killed due to their work since 1992 according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.