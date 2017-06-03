Sports Listen

Gunmen from Syria attack Jordan border post, killed in clash

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s military says gunmen on three motor bikes launched an attack from Syrian soil on Jordanian border positions and were killed in a clash with troops.

The Hala Akhbar news website linked to the military says the attackers started out Saturday morning from near Rukban, a makeshift border camp that houses tens of thousands of displaced Syrians.

The site says a Jordanian soldier was injured in his hand and was in stable condition.

The report did not say how many attackers were killed.

Jordan has alleged that Rukban houses Islamic militants along with displaced Syrians.

Saturday’s attack came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A car bomb attack launched from Rukban a year ago, also during Ramadan, killed seven Jordanian troops and led to a closure of the border.

