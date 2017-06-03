Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Pakistani journalist escapes kidnapping…

Pakistani journalist escapes kidnapping attempt in Islamabad

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 4:52 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say a journalist working for Pakistan’s independent Geo news channel has escaped a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad while driving home from his office.

Police official Mohammad Ali said Saturday the incident took place late Friday when at least four men intercepted Azaz Syed’s car and attempted to kidnap him. Syed told The Associated Press he didn’t panic and locked his car doors and sped away to a nearby police station.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Hamid Mir, a well-known Pakistani journalist who hosts a popular talk show on Geo TV, was seriously wounded in an ttack last year.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The latest incident comes days after the anniversary of the death of Saleem Shahzad, who was mysteriously killed in 2011.

Related Topics
Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Pakistani journalist escapes kidnapping…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.