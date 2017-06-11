Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Plane lands safely in…

Plane lands safely in Sydney with hole in engine casing

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 11:36 pm < a min read
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — A plane heading to Shanghai returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in the engine casing.

China Eastern said the crew on Flight 736 noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after takeoff Sunday evening and the captain decided to return.

The airline said on its Sina Weibo microblog that the plane landed safety and the airline was taking care of passengers’ needs. The A330 plane from Airbus has two engines.

Passengers told Australian media they heard a massive noise and smelled something burning.

Advertisement

Passenger Ashley Beck told Australia’s Channel Nine that after the passengers heard a loud noise, the crew started moving everyone from the left side of the plane.

Photos shared on social media showed a jagged, vertical hole in the side of the casing.

Related Topics
Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Plane lands safely in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.