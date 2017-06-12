Sports Listen

State media: Iran kills 4 IS-linked gunmen

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:26 am < a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that police have killed four Islamic State group-linked gunmen in the country’s south.

The Monday report quotes the chief of police of Hormozgan province, Gen. Azizollah Maleki, as saying his forces killed the gunmen Sunday in a shootout near the town of Roudan, 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Maleki said police confiscated an IS flag and four machine guns, bullets and some explosives. He added that two of the four were foreigners. He did not elaborate.

Five IS-linked attackers stormed Iran’s parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, setting off clashes with security forces and killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 50.

