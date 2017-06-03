Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Virginia school system apologizes…

Virginia school system apologizes for hijab permission slips

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:56 am < a min read
Share

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Prince William County School officials are apologizing after two Muslim students say their school required them to carry signed notes from their mothers giving them permission to wear hijabs.

Hajah Bah and Fatmata Mansaray, who are first cousins, tell television station WJLA-TV (http://bit.ly/2rD8fYm ) that they were required to carry the notes at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

Mike Mulgrew, the Associate Superintendent for Prince William County Schools, says he has apologized to the family. He says staff members should not have required the students to have notes to wear hijabs. The school system issued a statement saying it is “committed to using this incident as an opportunity to ensure that respect for diversity, religious freedom and self-expression are practiced and evident every day and at every school.”

___

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com

Related Topics
Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Virginia school system apologizes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.