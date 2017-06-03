Virginia school system apologizes for hijab permission slips

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Prince William County School officials are apologizing after two Muslim students say their school required them to carry signed notes from their mothers giving them permission to wear hijabs.

Hajah Bah and Fatmata Mansaray, who are first cousins, tell television station WJLA-TV (http://bit.ly/2rD8fYm ) that they were required to carry the notes at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

Mike Mulgrew, the Associate Superintendent for Prince William County Schools, says he has apologized to the family. He says staff members should not have required the students to have notes to wear hijabs. The school system issued a statement saying it is “committed to using this incident as an opportunity to ensure that respect for diversity, religious freedom and self-expression are practiced and evident every day and at every school.”

