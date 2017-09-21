Listen Live Sports

Swiss indict 3 Islamic group members over al-Qaida videos

September 21, 2017 7:19 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Switzerland have indicted the leader of an Islamic group and two of its top members in connection with alleged propaganda videos posted on YouTube backing al-Qaida.

The office of Attorney-General Michael Lauber says the members of the Islamic Central Council of Switzerland allegedly violated Swiss laws that ban al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and associated extremist groups.

The indictment announced Thursday targets ICCS president Nicolas Blancho and the unnamed leaders of the organization’s “cultural production” and “public relations and information” departments.

Prosecutors said the videos, made in Syria in 2015, were supportive of al-Qaida and were “actively promoted via social media and at a public event” by all three suspects.

Swiss federal authorities have about 60 pending cases linked to “jihadist-motivated terrorism.”

