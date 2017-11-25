Explosion in Chinese port city causes injuries, damage

BEIJING (AP) — News reports say an explosion in a Chinese port city south of Shanghai has injured an unknown number of people, blown out windows and damaged neighboring buildings.

The reports say the explosion in Ningbo struck a waterfront district at about 8:55 a.m. Video posted on the Tencent News website showed streets littered with debris, cars with shattered windows and bystanders rushing out of the area.

State-run China National Radio says on its website injured people have been taken to hospitals but gave no details of how many or how severe their injuries were.