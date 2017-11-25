Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Explosion in Chinese port city causes injuries, damage

November 25, 2017 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — News reports say an explosion in a Chinese port city south of Shanghai has injured an unknown number of people, blown out windows and damaged neighboring buildings.

The reports say the explosion in Ningbo struck a waterfront district at about 8:55 a.m. Video posted on the Tencent News website showed streets littered with debris, cars with shattered windows and bystanders rushing out of the area.

State-run China National Radio says on its website injured people have been taken to hospitals but gave no details of how many or how severe their injuries were.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.