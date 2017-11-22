Facebook apologizes to Mafia boss family after posts removed

ROME (AP) — Facebook is apologizing to the family of the “boss of bosses” of Italy’s Mafia for having removed messages of condolences that flowed in after his death last week.

A Facebook spokesperson tells The Associated Press the posts on the feed of Salvatore “Toto” Riina’s son-in-law were removed in error, after users complained that they violated Facebook’s standards. After a review, Facebook restored the posts and apologized, the spokeswoman said.

The apology came as Riina’s remains arrived Wednesday in Sicily following his death Nov. 17 in Parma. The family buried him in a private ceremony in Corleone, the real-life Cosa Nostra hotbed made famous by the book and “Godfather” films.

The private funeral — and the social media controversy — underscored the complicated mourning process for families of mafiosi.