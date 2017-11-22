Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Facebook apologizes to Mafia boss family after posts removed

November 22, 2017 11:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Facebook is apologizing to the family of the “boss of bosses” of Italy’s Mafia for having removed messages of condolences that flowed in after his death last week.

A Facebook spokesperson tells The Associated Press the posts on the feed of Salvatore “Toto” Riina’s son-in-law were removed in error, after users complained that they violated Facebook’s standards. After a review, Facebook restored the posts and apologized, the spokeswoman said.

The apology came as Riina’s remains arrived Wednesday in Sicily following his death Nov. 17 in Parma. The family buried him in a private ceremony in Corleone, the real-life Cosa Nostra hotbed made famous by the book and “Godfather” films.

The private funeral — and the social media controversy — underscored the complicated mourning process for families of mafiosi.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors connect fueling probe during replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.