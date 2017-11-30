Listen Live Sports

John Hingsbergen, Kentucky public radio host, dies at 67

November 30, 2017 12:21 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — John Hingsbergen, a voice of public radio for most of central and eastern Kentucky, has died. He was 67.

WEKU station manager Roger Duvall confirmed Hingsbergen died suddenly Tuesday night. Hingsbergen was the content manager for WEKU, a public radio station based at Eastern Kentucky University that could be heard in Kentucky and parts of Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

While Hingsbergen managed all of the content that aired on the radio, he was most known to listeners as the host of Eastern Standard, the weekly public affairs show that featured interviews with politicians, journalists and advocates about public events and other pressing issues.

Hingsbergen had been at WEKU since 2011, following a career that began in the greater Cincinnati area.

