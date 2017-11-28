Listen Live Sports

Video leads to arrest in case of stolen mounted zebra head

November 28, 2017 9:15 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman came home to find out a thief had broken in and stolen clothing, jewelry, prescription drugs and the mounted head of a zebra she had on a wall.

Stacy Scott got good news Monday, however. A cab driver who helped a suspect drive off with the stolen goods, found the zebra head in his trunk and returned it.

Scott tells Anchorage television station KTVA that she received the zebra head from a friend when she worked at a downtown boutique. She named the head “George.”

A security camera Friday recorded a woman carrying items, including George, out of Scott’s home and into a waiting cab.

Police arrested a 38-old woman at an Anchorage motel where the cab driver had taken her. The suspect is charged with felony burglary and theft.

