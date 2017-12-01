Listen Live Sports

Obama on climate change: ‘A pause in American leadership’

December 1, 2017 6:08 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — When former President Barack Obama spoke to a leadership forum in India’s capital, he never once used the words “Donald Trump” and was careful to avoid any direct reference to his successor in the White House.

Yet he made plenty of veiled references, many of which drew laughter from the audience. He talked about the importance of thinking before posting on social media, pointing out he had more Twitter followers than other people “who use it more often.”

He said if somebody told him climate change was a hoax he couldn’t bridge that difference of opinion. And in a rebuke, Obama said that since he signed the Paris climate agreement, there had been “a pause in American leadership.”

The forum on Friday was part of a three-country tour by Obama.

