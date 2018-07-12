Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Controversial shopping mall partly collapses in Mexico City

July 12, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A shopping mall on Mexico City’s south side has partly collapsed, after structural problems apparently led the mall’s operators to stage a quick controlled demolition.

Videos posted on social media show a cantilevered, multi-story section of the mall collapsing in a cloud of dust and twisted metal on Thursday. Some of it fell into lanes of a major freeway, which had been closed.

The Artz Pedregal mall is partially open but also still under construction. It had drawn the ire of neighbors worried about the loss of open space and other issues. Built on the edge of the city’s main expressway, the mall had suffered previous subsoil slides.

The city’s head of civil protection says there are no reports of injuries.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington