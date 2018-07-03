Listen Live Sports

Flags lowered in Connecticut to honor shooting victims

July 3, 2018
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flags across Connecticut are being lowered to half-staff in honor of the five Capital Gazette newspaper employees killed by a gunman who attacked their newsroom.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says flags will be lowered for one day until sunset Tuesday, in line with a presidential proclamation for flag displays across the country.

The five employees were killed Thursday by a gunman holding a grudge against the Annapolis, Maryland, publication.

In response to the shooting, Malloy said last week that he stood in solidarity with “every journalist who fights day in and day out for the truth and for accountability of those in power.”

