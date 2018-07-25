Listen Live Sports

Hundreds of pints of Czech beer spill on road in Poland

July 25, 2018 8:41 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Poland say a truck carrying hundreds of bottles of Czech beer overturned on a road in the southwest of the country, causing people to take to social media to lament the loss.

Andrej Spyrka, a police spokesman in Prudnik, said Wednesday the load of Holba and Litovel beer was poorly fastened and caused the Polish truck transporting it to overturn on a roundabout Tuesday afternoon. No one was hurt and traffic returned to normal after about five hours.

The truck was traveling from the Czech Republic to the city of Wroclaw, in southwestern Poland.

Tongue-in-cheek comments posted on the police force’s Facebook page expressed sadness at the loss of the alcohol.

