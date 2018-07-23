Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Iranian media: 79 injured in earthquake in southern Iran

July 23, 2018 3:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a magnitude 5.8 earthquake has injured at least 79 people in the country’s south. The United States Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities. The earthquake struck in the early morning on Monday near the village of Sirch in the province of Kerman. That’s about 1,100 kilometers or 683 miles south of the capital, Tehran.

The USGS says the quake was followed by several smaller aftershocks and also a 4.8 magnitude temblor to the northeast, and came after a series of quakes the day before that injured nearly 300 people.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to regular earthquakes. A magnitude 7.2 quake hit western Iran in November, killing more than 600.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington