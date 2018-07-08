Listen Live Sports

Mexico police commander suspended after journalist bloodied

July 8, 2018 7:22 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexico City police commander has been suspended after an incident in which a newspaper photographer was allegedly roughed up by officers while reporting on street-level drug arrests.

The city police department says in a Sunday statement that the suspension is a “precautionary measure” following the pre-dawn encounter in the capital’s notoriously rough Doctores district.

It says a melee broke out “that resulted in injuries to people near the scene, among them a reporter.”

Images posted online showed Reforma photographer Alejandro Mendoza with his face swollen and covered with blood. A TV Azteca journalist was also said to have suffered some sort of aggression.

The newspaper El Universal says 30 officers are under investigation.

Mexico City police say any agents who committed wrongdoing will be punished.

