Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Newsrooms fall silent in Virginia for 5 shooting victims

July 5, 2018 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Journalists at newspapers in Virginia have observed a moment of silence for the five people killed at a Maryland newspaper last week.

Editors’ voices cracked with emotion at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk as they briefly discussed the tragedy and read aloud the names of the victims who died at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Pilot reporter Jane Harper said afterward that she had worked with victim John McNamara at The Capital decades ago. She said the loss was “devastating” and “mind blowing.”

Staffers at the Richmond Times-Dispatch gathered in the center of the newsroom and also bowed their heads in silence.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

State Politics Editor Andrew Cain said his colleagues feel sadness over the lives lost but also “profound respect” because the surviving journalists at The Capital continued to work.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington