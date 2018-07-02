Listen Live Sports

Press group condemns killing of Mexican journalist

July 2, 2018 2:23 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The InterAmerican Press Association has condemned the killing of Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib.

The press group said Monday that Chan Dzib is the sixth journalist killed in Mexico so far this year.

Chan Dzib was shot to death Friday at a bar in the resort city of Playa del Carmen by an unidentified assailant who directly targeted him.

He was a police reporter for Playa News Aqui y Ahora and other outlets.

The press association called on authorities to investigate his death.

More than 30 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the past 5 ½ years.

