The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
Iranian media: Sandstorm in Iran sends 95 people to hospital

August 21, 2018 6:45 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency says 95 people were taken to hospitals after suffering breathing problems during a sand-and-dust storm in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Tuesday’s report quotes Abdolrahman Shahnavazi, the provincial director general of disaster management, as saying that 68 people were treated and released overnight while 27 remain hospitalized.

Mehr says the sandstorm hit the province on Monday, with wind speeds of up to 115 kilometers per hour, or about 71 miles per hour. It says that particulate matter concentration — the concentration of small solid and liquid particles potentially harmful — is 30 times above standard acceptable levels.

Iran, like many neighboring countries, suffers from sandstorms that occasionally affect many parts of the country, including central parts and the capital, Tehran.

